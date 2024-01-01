Beware This Extremely Dangerous Toy In New York State

There is another recall that has been issued days before the end of the year. This has been a busy year for manufacturers and retailers as we have seen an incredible amount of recall notices.

Some of the recalls have been voluntary and merely a precaution. However, there are others that ask the consumer to toss the recalled product away. Recently, there was a recall on Chewy granola bars and most people that had them just tossed them away.

The Consumer Product Safety Commission (CPSC) has issued a recall and warning for a specific magnet that has been recently sold.

DailyHornet.com reports that:

When high-powered magnets are swallowed, they can attract to each other (or another metal object) and become lodged in the digestive system.

This has been an issue for a few years. In fact, there were fears and reports about this exact type of danger as far back as May of 2020.

If you have little ones at home, you know that they will try to put just about anything and everything in their mouths. These magnets not only look like candy, they are easy to swallow but can be extremely dangerous! You can get a full refund for them where you bought them.

