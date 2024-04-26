Year after year, a commencement speaker is chosen at various schools in Western New York to help celebrate the graduating class and offer them words of wisdom to carry with them after they walk off campus for the very last time.

However, many people are skeptical about what kind of “words of wisdom” this commencement speaker could possibly have for students.

Words of wisdom is basically a three word term for “advice,” but it’s particularly good advice that you can relate to and reference as you continue to grow as a person. Words of wisdom can come from anyone, whether it’s an older relative, your parents, or a good friend, but there’s one thing that every piece of advice has in common, which is: they all relate back to one’s own life experiences and what they have gone through.

Read More: Trisha Yearwood Gives Advice To Graduates In Commencement Speech

Would that also be the case if your college commencement speaker was an AI Robot?

D’Youville University in Buffalo, NY announced their spring 2024 commencement speaker will be an Artificial Intelligence (AI) robot. They are calling the robot a “humanoid,” and her name is Sophia, according to WGRZ. She will be delivering the commencement speech at the Harborcenter on May 11.

President Lorrie Clemo of D’Youville said that the commencement and graduation will serve as an opportunity to blend technology with education. “As our students celebrate an important life milestone, we hope to keep them thinking big as they move onto careers that promote wellness and respond to the healthcare crisis our society is facing.”

This event could also change the plans for many future graduations. I mean, it would probably be easier to book an AI Robot months in advance due to a more flexible schedule…but does that mean we should?

45 Hardest Colleges To Get Into in New York According to data from the US Department of Education, here's the ranking of the colleges and universities with the lowest acceptance rates. Gallery Credit: YouTube/Canva

25 Colleges To Consider If You Grew Up In WNY There are 25 college campuses in Western New York that are close enough (but also far away enough) to come home for a spur of the moment visit, all while having a new sense of independence.

Read the full list before you rule out these possibilities. Gallery Credit: Kadie Daye, Google Maps