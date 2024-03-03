8,000 Deaths Happened From This in New York State

If you do this still, there have been tons of deaths in New York State over the past couple of years. 8,000 deaths a year in New York are attributed just to these few cancers alone.

New York State released this on Facebook yesterday and the numbers are scary. There are TONS of cancers that have been associated with cancer, so New York released some data with some of the cancers that are most prevalent in the State--lung, larynx, oral cavity, esophagus, urinary bladder, pancreas, kidney, cervix, stomach, colon and rectum, and liver, and acute myeloid leukemia.

It's no surprise that smoking is bad for you, but here is some of the data that was posted.

Smoking accounted for a greater number and a higher proportion of deaths in males than in females.

In NYS, 43% of all deaths from these 12 cancers combined, or about 8,000 deaths a year, could be attributed to smoking, and not other causes.

Smoking accounted for 79% of deaths from lung cancer and 19% of deaths from the other 11 tobacco-related cancers.