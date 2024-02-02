30 More Rite Aids To Permanently Close in New York State

There are going to be a ton more Rite Aid closures in New York State on the way. This is in addition to the 154 closings that have already happened. Last year, the chain announced that it was going to be filing for bankruptcy and closing down stores.

Now is your chance to get items off at a major discount. When the first wave of Rite Aid stores shut down earlier in 2023, many of the stores had liquidation sales on items that weren't being transferred to other locations, so if you are looking for a sweet deal, make sure that you keep your eyes peeled.

CLOSED or CLOSING RITE AID STORES IN NEW YORK STATE

153 Grant Avenue, Auburn, NY 13021

836 Sunrise Highway, Bay Shore, NY 11706.

2784 Sunrise Highway, Bellmore, NY 11710.

249 7th avenue, Brooklyn, NY 11215

2002 Avenue U, Brooklyn, NY 11229

7812 Flatlands Avenue, Brooklyn, NY 11236

2981 Ocean Avenue, Brooklyn, NY 11235.

5825-35 Broadway, Bronx, NY 10463

2426-34 Eastchester Road, Bronx, NY 10469

901 East Gun Hill Road, Bronx, NY 10469

2887 Harlem Road, Cheektowaga, NY 14225

901 Merrick Road, Copiague, NY 11726.

577 Larkfield Road, East Northport, NY 11731.

119 West 2nd Street, Elmira, NY 14901

2 Whitney Avenue, Floral Park, NY 11001.

71-18 Kissena Boulevard, Flushing, NY 11367.

196 East Hartsdale Avenue, Hartsdale, NY 10530

695 East Jericho Turnpike, Huntington Station, NY 11746.

2453 Elmwood Avenue, Kenmore, NY 14217.

593 Old Town Rd, Port Jeff Station, NY 11776.

3131 Hempstead Turnpike, Levittown, NY 11756.

151 West Main Street, Le Roy, NY 14482

700-43 Patchogue-Yaphank Road, Medford, NY 11763.

335 Route 25a, Miller Place, NY 11764

3199 Long Beach Road, Oceanside, NY 11572.

273 Pine Hollow Road, Oyster Bay, NY 11771.

1567 Penfield Road, Rochester, NY 14625.

65 Route 111, Smithtown, NY 11787.

198 West Merrick Road, Valley Stream, NY 11580.

397 Sunrise Highway, West Patchogue, NY 11772.