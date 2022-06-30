It’s terrifying to get a flat on NJ highways. Here’s what to do
Driving home on Wednesday afternoon and doing about 75 in the left lane, I started to hear a rumbling noise from the back of my car.
I quickly change lanes and then pulled over to the shoulder. That’s when I noticed the air pressure symbol on my dashboard. It didn’t show up immediately when I noticed a noise, but by the time I pulled over, there it was!
I got out my spare and realized with a torn rotator cuff in my shoulder I wasn’t gonna be able to fare too well. Luckily, I have AAA and called them immediately. I was told the time would be anywhere from 45 minutes to an hour and a half.
So, then I called 911 and got in touch with the New Jersey roadside assistance folks. They said they would send a truck out as soon as they could. I figured they would get there before AAA but I was wrong.
Only about five minutes went by, and a wonderful state trooper named Marissa Farias showed up. She was very helpful and reassuring. She asked if I wanted her to stay there till the roadside assistance arrived. I told her she had more important things to do and let her go on her way. About 20 minutes later the AAA truck showed up.
Luckily it was a great guy who also happens to be a listener. It took Jacob about 10 minutes to get the flat tire off and the spare on and I was on my way.
If you’re on one of New Jersey’s interstates, they do have trucks to render assessment assistance. It’s a great program through the NJDOT. It also helps to have a roadside assistance plan. AAA has always been great, and they deserve a lot of credit.
All tow truck drivers and people who render roadside assistance are owed a huge debt of gratitude. Being on the side of the road and fixing a tire or checking on a disabled car can be terrifying. Thanks, Jacob!
Once I drove my SUV to my mechanic with the donut spare tire, she informed me the tire was shot and I needed a new one. Yes, HER name is Melissa, her manager is a woman and her new assistant mechanic is a woman, too. Times have changed. Thanks, Melissa!
Opinions expressed in the post above are those of New Jersey 101.5 talk show host Dennis Malloy only.
You can now listen to Dennis & Judi — On Demand! Hear New Jersey’s favorite best friends anytime, anywhere and any day of the week. Download the Dennis & Judi show wherever you get podcasts, on our free app, or listen right now.
Click here to contact an editor about feedback or a correction for this story.