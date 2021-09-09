September is a month of new beginnings.

From the new school year, football and pumpkin season around the corner, there is so much to be excited about. While we should focus on the positives of the month it’s also important to acknowledge national events such as Suicide Prevention. This week is suicide prevention week, and it is important to take the time to educate yourself on the topic.

AFSP has a ton of resources where you can learn more about suicide prevention and also get involved with local organizations. The New Jersey chapter in particular is having several events this week that aim to educate the public. Many of these events will be led by brave survivors and allies, who have chosen to share their experience with the world.

This is a very sensitive topic and it’s important to know that the AFSP is a space where you can think and learn comfortably. There are also events where you don’t have to do any talking at all. Throughout the next week there will be several walks in support of suicide awareness and they are completely open to the public.

In addition, it is important to let friends and family know that they are not alone and have unconditional support. For those with children, there are a handful of educational movies on the AFSP site that are a great introduction to suicide education. Many schools are just starting to implement this kind of education but it’s undeniably difficult. Everyone has different levels of sensitivity and it’s important to be aware of that. If you have a chance, however, and want to learn more check out the AFSP website and see the ways you can become an ally this week.

