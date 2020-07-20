As we search for new names for our schools and teams in New Jersey, how about one for those who frequent Hedden Park in Randolph. How about the "slobs?" This after people trashed the park so badly that it had to be closed last Friday.

Park Commission Executive Director David Helmer said he had little choice, and who can blame him? According to ABC 7, people were seen making a fire, someone dammed up Jackson Brook to create a swimming area, illegal campfires were made, the fire department had to be called out and the bathrooms were trashed.

Maybe Governor Murphy had it right last month when he opened the parks but left the restrooms closed. Maybe instead of "Don't be a Knucklehead," he should post signs that say, "Don't be a litterbug," or simply "Don't be a pig." By the way, apologies to any pigs who would be offended by such a sign.

At 420 acres, Heddon Park isn't one of the bigger parks New Jersey has to offer. But in this ever-changing world in which we live in where people just need to get out, it's attracting much more people than they are used to, many of which are trashing the place.

Helmer told abc7ny.com, "We are seeing our visitation somewhere between 46% over last May to as much as 300% on some of our trails and we are not seeing the same type of activity. I'll call this an anomaly."

I call this BS. There's no reason to be trashing a park or beach or any place in New Jersey. You don't own the place and it's not fair to others who would like to enjoy the park just like you do. We're better than this in New Jersey and if people are coming from out of state to trash our parks, then they should be prosecuted to the fullest extent of the law.

The post above reflects the thoughts and observations of New Jersey 101.5 talk show host Steve Trevelise. Any opinions expressed are Steve's own. Steve Trevelise is on New Jersey 101.5 Monday-Thursday from 7pm-11pm. Follow him on Twitter @realstevetrev.

