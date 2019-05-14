Italian sailor returns to the Jersey Shore

BRADLEY BEACH — A sailboat captained by a sailor who speaks only Italian returned to Bradley Beach on Monday evening and finally spoke to the Coast Guard.

The boat first appeared on Mother's Day morning off the beach near Lareine Avenue, according to witness Bud McCormick, who said the boat was being rocked by the gusty winds and five foot waves. McCormick notified the Coast Guard which sent a 47-foot motor lifeboat to help the boat.

The one person on board only spoke Italian and refused help. Instead he dropped anchor to ride out the weather, according to Coast Guard spokesman Petty Officer Seth Johnson, who said the boat had appeared to leave the area by mid-morning on Monday.

McCormick said the sailboat returned early Monday evening as he watched from the boardwalk as a Coast Guard craft made another approach in surf that looked to be calmer.

Johnson said the Guard was able to communicate in Italian with the man on Monday who told them he was not in distress and did not require any assistance.

"He's within his rights to anchor and he's not requesting assistance," Johnson said, adding that they don't know who he is or why he is here.

New Jersey 101.5 Chief Meteorologist Dan Zarrow said the surf is still rough with 6-foot waves continuing on Tuesday. The winds will kick up to gusts of 10 to 15 mph later in the day, according to Zarrow.

