Island Heights, NJ, cop saves child from hot car, then pays to replace window

A panicked mother placed a frantic call to 9-1-1 in Island Heights when she accidentally locked her toddler in the car.

Police say she didn't realize her keys were inside the car until it was too late. She had just secured her child in a car seat. It was after she closed the door, she realize the keys were sitting on the seat, and the doors were locked. As temperatures rose near 90 degrees, Island Heights Patrolman Rocco Mellott arrived at the parking lot where the child was trapped in the hot car.

Officer Mellott called a tow truck to come unlock the doors, but it was getting too hot inside the car and he could see the child sweating. The mom agreed the window had to be broken.

Mellott shattered the driver's side window, and got the child out. The Island Heights First Aid Squad was there to help cool the toddler down, and make sure the child was ok.

While the mother was relieved, and grateful, so told officer Mellott she was having financial difficulties and could not afford to have the window replaced. Island Heights Police posted on Facebook that Officer Mellot didn't hesitate to go "above and beyond," and offered to cover the cost of a new window.

Island Heights PBA local 352 and the Island Heights First Aid arranged to have the window replaced at no cost to her.

