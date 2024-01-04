Is this considered inappropriate ‘betting’ on the morning show?

If you've been listening to the show for the past few years, you know that morning news anchor Eric Scott and I bet on just about anything.

A few months ago, we noticed that every time our board operator Kathy sneezes, it's not just once. She typically sneezes in a range of 4 to 8 times. So of course, we started betting on the number of times she would sneeze once she started.

(Canva)

So, to make it simple we set the bet up as an over/under. The number we settled on was 6.

As soon as we hear the first sneeze, I say "over," — yes even when I'm on air, and the counting begins.

We started the year off strong as the first sneezing fit, we counted 7. So, I'm starting with a win. We decided this morning that we'd do the bet quarterly, so the current bet will go through March 31, 2024.

The prize is a bottle of bourbon, of course.

Do you bet at work? Something frowned upon by coworkers or management?

