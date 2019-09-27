Is Murphy too far left progressive even for Democrats? UPDATE

Last week I wrote about 'Givenor' Murphy saying that giving driving license privileges to illegal aliens was a "no brainer." He also likes to think of our state as a sanctuary state where law enforcement shouldn't always cooperate with federal authorities when it comes to ones immigration status.

There's a video that's been circulating around the internet (it seems everywhere but here in NJ) of a NJ town councilman who's had enough of the "Givenor's" shenanigans. Mark Razzoli is an Old Bridge councilman and WAS a Democrat! Mark Razzoli has since switched his party affiliation to Republican. He's a retired, decorated Jersey City police detective. In case you missed it, here's his address at a council meeting this past summer: July 15, 2019.

More from New Jersey 101.5:

