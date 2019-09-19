Is Murphy too far left progressive even for Democrats?

Last week 'Givenor' Murphy said giving driving license privileges to illegal aliens was a "no brainer." He also likes to think of our state as a sanctuary state where law enforcement shouldn't always cooperate with federal authorities when it comes to ones immigration status.

There's a video that's been circulating around the internet (it seems everywhere but here in NJ) of a NJ town councilman who's had enough of the "Givenor's" shenanigans. Mark Razzoli is an Old Bridge councilman and he's a Democrat! He's a retired, decorated Jersey City police detective. Here's his address at a council meeting this past summer, July 15, 2019.

