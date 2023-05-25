Is it legal in NJ to help other drivers avoid a speed trap?

A while back I did a post about an epic traffic light life hack. ICYMI, if you are at a red light when it is dark outside and you want it to turn green, all you have to do is double flash your high beams at the light and it changes. I did it again this morning, it really does work, my mind is still blown.

I can vouch for that as one good reason to flash your headlights (Please get your mind out of the gutter) you can read about that hack right here.

I read my buddy Matt Ryan’s post about whether it is legal to flash another driver with your headlights (still going to need you to stay out of that gutter).

I was fascinated to learn that flashing is considered a form of free speech in New Jersey. If you are trying to say 'slow down' to other drivers because there is danger ahead, well, that is downright chivalrous.

However, this topic had me wondering if flashing your lights to warn other drivers about the police is looked at the same way. Flashing to alert someone because there is a deer carcass ahead is one thing, but is warning about police ahead obstruction of justice?

Apparently, it was against the law and a finable offense at one point but it is not any longer. Not every state feels the same way so know the state laws before taking a road trip!

There is something very naughty yet kind of cool about being allowed to flash a warning. If you think about it, you have nothing to gain by warning someone about an impending speeding ticket, yet we do it all the time in Jersey. Why? Because under our tough exterior, we and a bunch of loyal softies. We may curse at you on the Parkway, but if we can help you lower your insurance rate, we've got you.

What About Pennsylvania?

Pennsylvania law does not allow police officers to issue a ticket to someone who warns other drivers of their presence but that only stands during the daytime. At night, you could be in trouble.

What About New York?

Our neighbors in New York are also free to flash with no restrictions. Some states have the right to punish that action but in our neck of the woods, we’re all good.

Don't Get Busted On A Loophole

There is one loophole for getting ticketed for flashing your headlights that you should be aware of. You are not allowed to flash your high beams within 500 feet of another driver. Keep that in mind when you are behind the wheel because you could get a quick police payback under that law if you are too close when you warn someone.

Should any of us be speeding? No. Do I still like a total stranger sticking up for me? Absolutely. By the way, try the traffic light hack, it is the coolest thing I've discovered in a long time.

