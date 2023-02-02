Is it legal in New Jersey to get it on in your car?

Is it legal in New Jersey to get it on in your car?

Photo by Kristina Flour on Unsplash

Don't judge me for wanting to get the answer to this question.

Just call me curious.

New Jersey has some very interesting laws and regulations in place.

You may have broken the law and not even known about it.

Now, let's slip into something a little more comfortable and dive into 'sexy time' in the car.

Maksim Toome
Was it when you were a teenager or just the other day? This is getting a little creepy, I apologize.

Is it illegal to "get in on" in the car in New Jersey?

It all comes down to what New Jersey considers public and private.

If you're in the garage and the mood strikes, you're in the clear.

However, if you're in a public area you may be in trouble.

Photo by Giorgio Trovato on Unsplash
New Jersey law N.J.S.A. 2C: 14-4 deals with indecent exposure and public lewdness.

What are indecent exposure and public lewdness?

According to the law, it includes flashing, sexual acts in public, and mooning.

Remember mooning? Those were the days. But I digress.

This is actually nothing to laugh about because if you're testing the shock in your car and you're in a public place you could face steep consequences.

Up to six months in jail, a $1,000 fine, and suspension of your license for up to two years are pretty serious.

The bottom line, yes, it's illegal to get it on in your car if you're in a public place.

I say don't risk it. You don't want to end up being at the wrong place at the wrong time.

