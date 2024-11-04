When a gun is involved, law enforcement and safety experts always say comply and hand over what is being asked for. What if it’s less than? What if it’s a knife? A bat? What if it’s nothing but the prospect of a very bloody street brawl?

I don’t think there’s ever a one-size-fits-all answer to this, but theoretically, is it ever worth it to challenge a thief? Police say someone tried to in Glen Rock, New Jersey, and for their bravery, they got run over by a car.

Authorities say a 31-year-old worker at Bottle King Liquors chased after a shoplifter on Thursday. According to a report on News12 New Jersey, car police say the employee and the suspected shoplifter grappled outside of the store in the parking lot. According to police, 37-year-old Jeanelle Mulligan was an accomplice to the thief and drove a Toyota Camry into the worker. The suspected shoplifter got away, and the store employee got a trip to the emergency room for minor injuries, authorities say.

It’s often not the value of what a thief is coveting. It’s the victim’s pride. A stubborn sense of principle can kick in, and logic goes right out the window.

I am, by no one’s standard, a fighter. Yet when I was about 11, I received a bicycle from my parents, and I rode it between Rahway and Clark to visit my grandmother at her job at a diner. Just as I quickly finished locking it to a pole out front, a gang of at least a dozen teenagers descended on me, looking to steal it.

They asked if they could just “see the bike for a second.” Yeah, right. I knew this would get ugly fast, and the street was deserted except for me and all of them. But that pride and principle kicked in, and I said no.

It was a combination lock, so they needed me to undo it. I was quickly being held by two of them with arms behind my back. I was told to unlock it, and when I said no, I was kicked in the mouth. I can still remember what the mud from that sneaker tasted like mixed with my sudden blood. I was told again to unlock it; again, I said no, and every time I refused, I got hit worse. I had made up my mind I would die on that street corner before handing my bike over to them.

Stupid? I’m not the one to say. All I know is I was punched and kicked a good dozen times with blood coming out of my mouth and nose and my cheek split open. Finally, a huge adult came upon the scene, and they fled.

Worth it? I don’t know. Things seem different today, though. It feels more likely a weapon could be brought out nowadays.

The truth is, then or now, it’s always a matter of context as far as what your reaction might be in a robbery. But I’m sure a law enforcement officer might remind you wallets and car keys can be replaced, but fathers and friends and sisters can’t be.

