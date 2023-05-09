Is 50 Cent tour stopping in NJ? Just a lil bit

In 2003 a gallon of gasoline cost $1.83. George W. Bush was our president. Apple had just launched iTunes and sold 1 million songs its first week.

You can bet "In da Club" by 50 Cent was one of them. That's because it was the No. 1 song in the country on the day of iTunes' launch.

20 years later, 50 Cent is celebrating the anniversary of his album "Get Rich or Die Tryin" with a tour. It kicks off July 21 in Salt Lake City, Utah, and ends in Clarkson, Michigan, Sept. 17.

Yes, Curtis James Jackson III (aka 50 Cent) will be hitting New Jersey but only for one show. That will be Saturday night Aug. 12 at Freedom Mortgage Pavilion in Camden.

Power Book III: Raising Kanan Global Premiere Event And Screening In NYC Getty Images loading...

Busta Rhymes and Jeremih will be special guests on this tour dubbed the Final Lap Tour. Tickets go on sale through Ticketmaster this Friday, May 12 at 10 a.m.

Speaking of special guests, remember when 50 Cent was a surprise guest at the 2022 Super Bowl halftime show with Snoop Dog and Dr. Dre? He came on hanging upside down like some vampire bat from the rafters.

Pepsi Super Bowl LVI Halftime Show Getty Images loading...

New Jersey's own Chelsea Handler briefly dated 50 Cent in 2010 and from what she’s said about her ex, you shouldn’t be surprised if you see her at the concert.

In a recent ET Canada interview Handler said:

Yeah, I guess he’s my favorite ex. I mean, I don’t have a favorite ex. I love 50 Cent, he was fun. He was just a sweetheart and he was fun to be around.

The Livingston, N.J.-born comic went on:

My friends loved hanging out with him. I loved hanging out with him. It was a pretty short-lived romance, it was only two months. But yeah, I mean, If I saw him I’d definitely have a drink with him.

Sounds like she misses him. Maybe just a lil bit.

