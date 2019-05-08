LAKEWOOD — Many questions remain about the circumstances that led to the death of a toddler who was left inside a car on Monday.

The 21-month-old was discovered Monday afternoon inside the car parked outside the family's home on Lewin Avenue, Township Committeeman Meir Lichtenstein told NJ.com . First responders could not revive the child.

The Ocean County Prosecutor's Office is leading the investigation but has not disclosed any information about the incident. The parents have not been charged with a crime.

"This is an ongoing investigation and as such I will not be offering any comment until our investigation is complete," Prosecutor Bradley Billhimer said Wednesday in an email.

NBC New York on Monday cited unnamed police sources who said the child seemed to have been left in the car by accident. A law enforcement source told the TV station that the child's mother took the child to daycare, but the toddler didn't want to go in — so she took the child home. But the source told NBC there was then a miscommunication about whether the child's mother or father would take the child inside.

"It's a sad situation. It's terrible," said Township Committeeman Albert Akerman, who knows the family. "They seem to be amazing people. They're not the negligent type at all."

"I have kids. I can't imagine anything worse than losing a kid."

Lichtenstein said the child was buried on Monday night in accordance with Jewish tradition.

