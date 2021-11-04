Say what you want about New Jersey — taxes are high, traffic is a nightmare and … well, you know the rest of the complaints. But the one thing I have always maintained is that Jersey people are smart.

Not sure if it’s ever been officially quantified, but I guarantee you we have a higher percentage of smarties in this state than just about anywhere else in the country. I said smarties not smart-asses, that’s a different post.

New Jersey, the home of some innovations many people never even realized came from here. If you’ve ever come up with a really good idea for an invention, you’re in good company. There’s a good chance that a few other people in the room have also.

Looking for more reasons to appreciate New Jersey? Wait until you hear this one.

While Jersey people have come up with several great inventions, (you know — that Edison guy), there are a few you may not have known about, some of which you might even use day today. Here are a few of them!

Inventions you probably didn't know are New Jersey born

The post above reflects the thoughts and observations of New Jersey 101.5 talk show host Judi Franco. Any opinions expressed are Judi Franco’s own.