Intoxicated woman drives wrong way on Route 195, cops say (VIDEO)

Police were able to stop a motorist who drove west in the eastbound lanes of Route 195 in Monmouth County for about four miles Monday evening without chasing the driver on the wrong side of the road, according to Howell police.

Howell police spokesman Lt. John Yurgel said Kara Miklas, 25, of Sewell was spotted going the wrong way at the Howell/Wall border around 6:50 p.m. in a silver 2007 Toyota Yaris. A Howell police officer got on Route 195 at Route 9 and blocked traffic to keep it away from Miklas, Yurgel said.

Two other officers stopped traffic in the eastbound lanes further to the west as Miklas continued west in the wrong direction, Yurgel dsif He said Miklas stopped momentarily before performing an "evasive maneuver" and taking off again as officers approached.

Miklas continued west for another 100 yards before she was "boxed in" by a marked Lakewood Fire Chief vehicle, he said.

Yurgel said Miklas had to physically be removed from her car as she did not comply with an orders to vacate. She was charged with driving while intoxicated, eluding and several motor vehicle violations.

An edited video posted by 6 ABC Action News taken by a driver identified as Sean in the westbound lanes showed the silver sedan driving at highway speed along the shoulder on the eastbound lanes on what appeared to be just a rim on the front passenger tire.

Yurgel said it is not known what damaged the tire. "There were no tire deflation devices deployed by the police officers," he said.

A police vehicle was seen in the video keeping pace in the westbound lanes but no police vehicle was seen the eastbound side. Sirens can also be heard in the video.

Drivers are seen in the video moved over to the right lane as the sedan approached, although it went into the center median to avoid one car.

A witness to the incident told the Patch of Howell the actions of police saved lives and praised their attempts to protect motorists.

Miklas was released pending a court appearance.

