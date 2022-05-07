Inside amazing $25 million mansion in Colts Neck, NJ

If you just don't know what to do with that extra $25 million of yours, the answer to your problem may be waiting for you in Colts Neck.

Just three days ago, an unbelievably breathtaking mansion in Colts Neck hit the market that has your name written all over it.

Now, this home is not for everyone. You have to have particular tastes to be interested in this palace in Monmouth County.

Just to give you an example, you'd have to be into things like having twelve bathrooms in a single-family residence. You'd also have to like a little bedroom flexibility. You see, this home has 7 to choose from.

Of course, you'd also have to like horses to own a massive horse farm, and speaking of massive, don't even think about getting this house unless you have a decent mower. It's 160 acres.

You'll also need to have a large family or a lot of friends in your life to fill up all the seats in your 24-seat formal dining room.

Another thing is you're going to need a love for cars or trucks. That's because the more you have, the more you can put in your 7 space garage.

It would make sense that if the home has 4 floors there would have to be a grand staircase somewhere. right? There is, but you don't necessarily need to use it. You can opt for the elevator, which services all 4 floors.

You have to like wine, too, otherwise, your new 3500 bottle wine cellar will go to waste. If wine isn't your thing to ease your mind, maybe you can catch a movie in your 12-seat movie theater. It's nice to have options.

You can also burn your calories away in your brand-new fitness center. You may never have to leave this house.

By the way, I lied a little. I said this is a $25 million home, but it's actually listed at $24,900,000. What's $100,000 among friends though, right?

Let's take a look, shall we?

Peek inside This $25 Million Colts Neck Mansion

