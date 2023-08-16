Play cornhole year-round at these indoor NJ venues

Cornhole facilities could become the new bowling alleys or pool halls in New Jersey, as the backyard bean bag game gains popularity and talented players throughout the state.

Your options are slim right now, but there at least a couple of venues in New Jersey that give cornhole veterans and amateurs a place to play, no matter the season.

During "open play" sessions, when specific tournaments aren't being held, folks can reserve a lane for a price.

Cornhole Craze

"New Jersey's first indoor cornhole facility" is located along Mays Landing Road in Somers Point, Atlantic County.

Anyone can rent a lane for an hour for $25.

The venue also offers yearly and monthly membership plans. Members get 24/7 access to the facility.

Through a partnership with 609 Cornhole, Cornhole Crazy offers league play during the week and tournaments on weekends.

The facility can be booked for private events.

Fun Bags Cornhole Lounge

Fun Bags Cornhole Lounge, Toms River

Fun Bags opened along Route 37 in Toms River, Ocean County, in 2022.

"Unlimited play" Tuesday through Sunday is available for $75 per month. On Mondays, there's a 7:30 p.m. tournament for all skill levels.

The public can book sessions online, at $22 per adult, per hour.

The venue is also available for private events.

