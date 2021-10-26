Nor’easter impact on NJ — heavy rain, some power outages

Heavy rain fell across much of New Jersey leaving at least two inches overnight with some locally heavier amounts with the worst of the storm behind us.

"Most of the state looks 'mainly dry' from mid-morning through mid-afternoon, although North Jersey could stay wet all day. One more surge of rain and wind tonight could dump another half inch to an inch," New Jersey 101.5 Chief Meteorologist Dan Zarrow.

Top wind gusts will hit 30 mph (inland) and 50 mph (coast) later today, according to Zarrow.

Some flooding problems cropped up during the Tuesday morning commute with several streets in Union Beach flooded out, Monmouth County Sheriff Shaun Golden told New Jersey 101.5. Seven vehicles were reported as being underwater with some needing to be rescued from their stranded cars, according to Golden.

Broad, Main and Atlantic Avenues in Keyport also flooded cutting off an apartment complex but the building maintained power and no residents needed assistance, Golden said.

Flooded out road in Hazlet during nor'easter (Hazlet police)

Route 22 in Leabnon, Readington and North Plainfield, Route 71 in Manasquan, Route 70 in Brick were all closed during the Tuesday morning commute by high standing water.

There were also two jackknifed tractor trailer to start the morning commute although the cause of the crahses has not yet been determined, according to State Police. One is on the southbound Turnpike between exits 5 and 4. The other is on Route 78 eastbound between exits 15 (Route 173) and 16 (Route 31).

Gov. Phil Murphy declared a state of emergency to allow resources to be deployed throughout the state during the duration of the storm. The state of emergency is not an order to close roads, businesses or schools.

A rainy morning in Toms River during 10/26 nor'easter (Vin Ebenau, Townsquare Media NJ)

Power outages for PSE&G and ACE are minimal. JCP&L reports around 1,900 customers without power as of 8:15 a.m. mostly in Monmouth (Aberdeen and Middletown) County, according to its outage map.

NJ Transit plans to operate a normal schedule “for as long as it is safe to do so.” A weather related issue around 8 a.m. caused service on the Raritan Valley Line between Plainfield and Westfield.

Several Essex and Hudson public school districts have closed for the day including Paterson and Montclair.

41 flights out of Newark have been canceled as of 6:15 a.m., according to FlightAware.com

