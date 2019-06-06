If you’re a Veteran looking for a job, check this out

Vetrest is an organization who's mission is to provide coaches who will help veterans suffering from Post Traumatic Stress Disorder discover the cause of their PTSD in order to provide healing in a supportive environment. It's CEO Lt. Col. Robert Vicci better known as "Veech," is a frequent guest on my show and talks about not only PTSD but all the jobs that are available for veterans.

Where once jobs were hard to find for out returning troops, now they are plentiful.

"I don't have enough veteran resumes right now," Vicci said. "We have a lot of jobs here in New Jersey that we could push resumes to...we can't find enough skilled labor out there today, HVAC techs if you're out there, call me."

And Veech brought some of his own. So if you're a veteran looking for a job or looking to reenter society after returning, here are some jobs you may be interested in. If you are or looking for something else, please reach out to Veech here .

Veteran Friendly company is hiring forklift operators for multiple shifts (2 nd and 3 rd ) at their bottling facility in Wharton. They manufacture juices and teas as well as bottle and package them for brands such as Arizona, etc. Their facility is impressive to see and they need employees. Please review the attachment and share with your network. You can apply online: https://nlx.jobsyn.org/07bc1b5eaab0454e9d64d9c7d88b0e7a159 If it’s a Veteran, you can send the resume to me and I will be more than happy to contact the employer on behalf of the Vet. Non-veterans are welcome to apply. Kind Regards, Mark Ortega Business Representative – Veterans Services New Jersey Department of Labor and Workforce Development Randolph One-Stop Career Center 13 Emery Ave, Randolph, NJ 07869 Tel: 862-397-5600, Ext: 3975740; Fax: 973-895-6403 Cell: 609-414-6991 Mark.Ortega@dol.nj.gov

