New Jersey, like other states does have a healthcare workforce crisis but the Garden State is looking to do something about it.

Lawmakers are expected to consider a nine-bill package early next year to encourage more people to enter the healthcare industry.

Alexis Bailey, the vice president of Government Affairs for the New Jersey Business and Industry Association, said the proposed legislation goes a long way toward attracting individuals into healthcare professions and easing regulatory burdens while maintaining the highest level of care for residents.

It helps everybody

“This is a win-win for business, the healthcare industry, job seekers across the state and for state government,” she said.

She said one measure, A4617, would require the Department of Labor to “work on recruitment and training for people that are unemployed, getting them into the healthcare workforce and really tapping into these people that are on the sidelines, that could be beneficial to fill the gaps that our employers are seeing.”

Another bill, A4618, calls for the creation of an online job portal with the Department of Labor to help connect behavioral healthcare workers with job openings in the field.

A4614 changes the eligibility criteria for the Nursing Faculty Loan Redemption Program to incentivize more people to become nursing teachers.

Other proposed legislation includes:

👉 A4613: Creates a new loan redemption program for primary care physicians, pediatric doctors, psychiatrists, and any other physician identified by DOL as being in short supply.

👉 A-4615: Requires State to foster development and implementation of graduate medical education programs in behavioral healthcare.

👉 A-4616: Lessens onerous examination requirements for respiratory care therapists looking to become licensed in New Jersey.

👉 A-4619: Extends temporary emergency licensure for out-of-state practitioners and recent graduates permanently.

👉 A-4620: Requires Board of Medical Examiners and Department of Human Services to come together and create a standardized application for both licensing and Medicaid credentialing.

👉 A-4621: Requires a report on processing of professional licenses from the Division of Consumer Affairs.

Raising awareness

Bailey said this “is where government has a place to be helpful and remove any barriers that may be stopping people from getting into this workforce, as well as encouraging people and raising awareness on the opportunities that are there in healthcare.”

Bailey said that shortage of healthcare workers impacts everyone in the Garden State “so really shining a light on this and helping more people get involved in this workforce is incredibly important.”

