I've known Kellyanne Conway for many years. She's one of the smartest, hardest working, dedicated, loyal and successful political strategists in the country.

Need proof? Sure, how about her breaking the politician campaign glass ceiling and becoming the first woman EVER to successfully manage a campaign for a President? Can you imagine if she were a Democrat? She'd be on the cover of every major magazine and celebrated as the champion of an era of female empowerment. Instead, she deals with ridicule, threats and vicious attacks from the media.

As a friend, it's difficult to watch. But she's a pro and a fighter and quite honestly, tougher and smarter than all the hacks who spend countless hours attempting to knock her down. I had a few minutes to speak with her before our last interview on Chasing News .

This week's podcast drop is the unedited conversation behind the scenes at Chasing News...#SpeakingPolitics

