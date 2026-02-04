⚖️ NJ’s acting AG says ICE agents could face prosecution if state laws are broken — igniting a legal showdown

State vs. ICE: Davenport’s pledge ignites a high-stakes constitutional clash

During her confirmation hearing in the state senate on Tuesday, Gov. Mikie Sherrill's pick to be attorney general vowed to prosecute ICE agents she believes have violated state law.

Acting Attorney General Jennifer Davenport was pressed on the issue by state Sen. Jon Bramnick (R-Union). Bramnick asked Davenport if she believed "beyond a reasonable doubt" there was a violation of state law, would she bring prosecution?

Davenport was firm in her response. "If the facts and the law supported it, there’s nothing that would limit that. Yes."

Earlier in her testimony, Davenport did say she believes "The overwhelming amount of officers and people who are wearing a badge are doing the right thing." However, she clarified "there are those who do not, and it’s our job to make sure that we hold those folks accountable."

The issue of prosecuting ICE agents is a tricky one because of something called the "Supremacy Clause."

Let's strip away all the rhetoric and political posturing and take a closer look at how this section of the U.S. Constitution could impact any attempt by the Sherrill administration to bring charges against federal agents operating in New Jersey.

How the Supremacy Clause Shapes Federal Immigration Enforcement

At the center of the legal debate is the Supremacy Clause of the U.S. Constitution, which establishes that federal law takes precedence over state law when the two conflict. Immigration enforcement is widely recognized as a core federal function, delegated by Congress to agencies such as U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE).

Because of that, federal agents acting within the scope of their official duties are generally shielded from state prosecution, even when their actions are controversial or unwelcome by state officials. Courts have repeatedly held that states may not use their criminal laws to interfere with or obstruct legitimate federal operations.

That principle, however, is not absolute.

Federal Agent Immunity: Protection While Acting Within the Scope of Duties

Under long-standing Supreme Court precedent, federal officers are immune from state criminal liability when they are carrying out lawful federal responsibilities and reasonably believe their actions are authorized by federal law. This protection is often referred to as “Supremacy Clause immunity.”

In practice, that means ICE agents enforcing federal immigration statutes — including making arrests, executing removal orders, or conducting investigations — cannot be prosecuted by state authorities simply because those actions conflict with state policy or political opposition to federal immigration enforcement.

Even if a state law would normally prohibit certain conduct, federal agents may be shielded if the conduct was necessary and proper to perform their federal duties.

Limits of Supremacy Clause Immunity for ICE Agents

Legal experts note that Supremacy Clause immunity does not provide blanket protection for federal agents in all circumstances. The immunity applies only when agents are acting within the scope of their federal authority and in a manner that is objectively reasonable.

If an ICE agent’s actions are alleged to be clearly unlawful — such as using excessive force, conducting an arrest without any legal authority, falsifying documents, or violating constitutional rights — the immunity defense may not apply. In those cases, state prosecutors may argue the agent stepped outside their federal role and should be treated like any other individual under state law.

Courts evaluate such claims on a case-by-case basis, often requiring judges to determine whether the agent’s conduct was necessary to carry out federal duties or instead represented a personal or unauthorized action.

State Prosecution vs. Federal Authority: A High Legal Bar

Statements from Acting Attorney General Davenport signal a willingness by New Jersey to test those boundaries, but legal analysts caution that prosecuting federal agents presents a high legal hurdle for states.

Historically, when states have attempted to criminally charge federal officers, federal courts have often intervened, removing cases to federal jurisdiction or dismissing them outright if Supremacy Clause immunity applies.

This may be tested, first, in Minnesota where prosecutors say they do have the authority to charge the ICE agent who shot and killed a woman who attempted to run him over with her SUV.

As of today, no charges have been filed against the ICE agent.

Conclusion and What This Means for New Jersey

While New Jersey officials may investigate allegations that ICE agents violated state law, successfully prosecuting federal agents remains legally difficult. Any criminal case would almost certainly be moved to federal court, where judges would first determine whether Supremacy Clause immunity applies.

In practical terms, that means Gov. Sherrill and her attorney general can signal tougher oversight of federal agents operating in New Jersey and they can refer cases involving alleged misconduct, but they would also have to clear a high legal bar to prove an ICE agent acted outside the scope of federal authority.

Ultimately, even if charges are brought, these cases are likely to be resolved through internal federal reviews, civil lawsuits, or federal court rulings — rather than state criminal trials.

