I may have to turn in my Jersey card (Opinion)

It’s a bit similar to a man card. Akin to street cred. It’s your Jersey card. They don’t just hand it to you because you were born here. You’ve got to earn it.

You earn it with the sweat of your brow and with hard knocks. Like when things go horribly wrong at Motor Vehicles. That’s a notch in the belt. Or dealing with an unfair traffic stop or with a property tax hike.

But you also earn your Jersey card through experiences. And I’m sad to say I just may have to turn mine in.

Where did this downward spiral begin? I was just reading the Facebook page for the NJ Lottery Festival of Ballooning and it’s coming up quickly. In just two weeks it begins. The annual tradition in Readington runs July 29-31.

Here’s where I lose my Jersey card.

I’ve never been to it.

Oh, I’ve been close. I live close. Heck, a couple years ago one of the hot air balloons came down for a landing right in my cul-de-sac in front of my house.

Jeff Deminski photo Jeff Deminski photo loading...

But I never once actually went to it.

Also? I never once went to the Cape May Lighthouse. I never once walked those 199 steps.

I’ve never visited Lucy The Elephant either.

Dennis Malloy photo Dennis Malloy photo loading...

Nor have I been to the Del-Sea drive-in movies. That’s New Jersey’s sole remaining drive-in and how do I hang on to my Jersey card never having gone?

I’ve also never seen a bear. Never did the Jersey slide. Never brake-checked another driver.

Lynn_Bystrom Lynn_Bystrom loading...

Back in the day when I could have gone I never visited Action Park.

Heard enough? Me too. I’m going to the corner to have some alone time with my Jersey card before we part ways.

Opinions expressed in the post above are those of New Jersey 101.5 talk show host Jeff Deminski only.

