Manco & Manco pizza has reopened in Ocean City and all is right with the world!

As their Facebook page says the pizza chain which closed on July 14 due to three employees testing positive for COVID-19 will be opening in stages. First, the 9th street location opened Sunday at 3PM for curbside pickup for whole pies, fried food and beverages only. They look forward to reopening their 12th street location soon as well.

As far as I'm concerned, the best pizza at the "south Jersey shore" is Manco & Manco pizza at 9th Avenue on the Ocean City Boardwalk. While driving down to Sea Isle City last Monday, July 6, we made a special stop to get one white and one red to take down to our shore house.

It was so good that when I heard that they closed due to several employees testing positive for COVID-19, I didn't care because the pizza was that good. Of course it's highly unlikely you're going to get the coronavirus eating pizza.

From the World Health Organization, "There is currently no evidence that people can catch COVID-19 from food or food packaging. COVID-19 is a respiratory illness and the transmission route is through person-to-person contact and through direct contact with respiratory droplets generated when an infected person coughs or sneezes." And as far as living on the surface of foods they say, "Coronaviruses cannot multiply in food – they need a live animal or human host to multiply and survive."

The Manco & Manco Facebook page says tests results from their staff of over 200 yielded only one positive test and that employee is asymptomatic and self quarantine for 14 days.

With all we have to do without this summer, I'm so glad Manco & Manco pizza is no longer on that list. Mangia Manco & Manco!

