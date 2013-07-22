Oakhurst Man Killed In I-195 Accident

Drivers on Interstate 195 had to deal with both rain and big delays caused by a three-car accident near exit 16 that killed an Oakhurst man late Sunday afternoon.

Accident on I-195 westbound in Millville (TheLakewoodScoop.com)

New Jersey State Police tell the Star Ledger the crash was triggered by an eastbound Honda driven by the unidentified 21-year-old from Oakhurst that ran across the median into westbound traffic and hitting a Hyundai sedan. The Honda was spun around by the impact and hit a Volvo station wagon.

State Police spokesman Brian Polite tells the Asbury Park Press the occupants of the Volvo were taken to Robert Wood Johnson University Hospital in New Brunswick while those inside the Hyundai were unharmed.

The accident closed the right lane on I-195 westbound for several hours as fire and rescue tended to the scene between exit 22 (Route 527) and #16 (Six Flags) as State Police investigated the accident.

Westbound delays went back to Route 9 in Howell at one point while eastbound traffic was slow back to exit #11 with rubbernecking.