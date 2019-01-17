Hunt for accused driver after SUV mows down 2 women in Newark

NEWARK — Police are on the hunt for a 35-year-old man who is wanted on charges of running over two women who were crossing the street on Jan. 6. And they worry he might try fleeing to his home country of Mexico.

Nester Marin-Romaldo, with a last-known address in Elizabeth, was identified Thursday as the suspect in the gruesome hit-and-run that left two women fighting their lives. They remain in the hospital more than 10 days later.

The two women were mowed down by a white SUV about 1:58 a.m. as they left an establishment near Verona Avenue and Broadway.

Video obtained by News 12 New Jersey captures the chilling moment as the two victims, ages 33 and 48, make a futile attempt to avoid the speeding car.

Marin-Romaldo was charged with aggravated assault and leaving the scene of an accident involving serious injuries.

A spokeswoman for the Essex County Prosecutor's Office on Thursday did not know Marin-Romaldo's immigration status.

Prosecutors ask anyone with information to call 877-847-7432.