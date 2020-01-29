Huge NJ Turnpike crash with four trucks: Outer lanes shut down

JAMESBURG — The southbound truck lanes of the New Jersey Turnpike were closed Wednesday afternoon by a crash involving four trucks and a load of spilled clothing.

The crash involved an overturned tractor trailer, a jackknifed tractor trailer, a jackknifed tractor trailer and a tractor trailer in a ditch, in the southbound outer lanes north of exit 8A in Jamesburg, according to Total Traffic Director of Operations Jim Battagliese.

Battagliese told New Jersey 101.5 he came upon the crash and joined several other people around the truck trying to free the driver from the badly damaged cab. He jumped up and extended his arm to the driver and lift him out. The driver was not injured and walked away from the truck on his own.

State Police spokesman Trooper Alejandro Goez said there was also a load of clothing being carried by one of the trucks scattered on the roadway.

As of 3 p.m. the right lane and shoulder remained closed but all traffic was being diverted to the inner lanes with a multi-mile delay extending back to at least exit 9 for Route 18.

Goez did not know when the lanes would be reopened, the extent of injuries or a cause of the crash.

Total Traffic is contracted to provide traffic reports for New Jersey 101.5.

Crash involving multiple trucks on the southbound NJ Turnpike

Crash involving multiple trucks on the southbound NJ Turnpike

Crash involving multiple trucks on the southbound NJ Turnpike (Jim Battigalese, Total Traffic)

Contact reporter Dan Alexander at Dan.Alexander@townsquaremedia.com or via Twitter @DanAlexanderNJ

Enter your number to get the NJ 101.5 app

More from New Jersey 101.5