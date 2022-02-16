Huge NJ convention for those who live a holistic life — or want to

After the last couple of years, so many of us here in New Jersey are looking for a new approach: a way to improve ourselves and bring a sense of calm and peace of mind to our lives. And many have turned to a holistic lifestyle. Or at least are curious about how to move in that direction.

In 2007, a Monmouth County couple named Matt and Karen Riley did just that, beginning their spiritual journey by prioritizing wellness, self-care, and mindfulness. They saw the positive impact these practices made on their lives and wanted to share it with others.

They took the leap and turned what was once considered a passion project into the Heart of Oneness Holistic Expo, a convention that has touched the lives of over 10,000 people so far.

Practicing a holistic lifestyle worked for the Riley’s and they believe it can work for everyone. Especially in times like these.

The Heart of Oneness Holistic Expo is a gathering that annually attracts hundreds of exhibitors, wellness practitioners, businesses, and progressive thought leaders as a way of educating others on the importance of maintaining a healthy mind and body connection.

Since 2018, there have been five virtual and in-person holistic events. This year, the 2022 Heart of Oneness Holistic Expo will be held on March 4-6 at the New Jersey Convention and Exposition Center. It’s a 2 1/2 day event with speaker workshops and presentations all day long.

According to their website, you can join over 100 of the Northeast’s finest Holistic Practitioners and Wellness entrepreneurs come together in “conscious collaboration in support of unity, oneness & enlightenment.”

The size and space of the convention center is ideal for allowing so much information in one place. Positive healers, exhibitors, and practitioners of holistic living will spread their message to the masses, and expand this community of wellness.

The goal is to show that holistic living and a wellness lifestyle is not only attainable but vital.

So if you’ve been thinking about a change in lifestyle or are just curious as to what it’s all about, this is a great way to experience and learn. The holistic community is one that lifts and guides and it could be right for you.

For more information, call 732-508-7990 or email Info@HeartofonenessHolisticexpo.com. Find them online at www.heartofonenessholisticexpo.com

Opinions expressed in the post above are those of New Jersey 101.5 talk show host Judi Franco only.

You can now listen to Dennis & Judi — On Demand! Hear New Jersey’s favorite best friends anytime, anywhere and any day of the week. Download the Dennis & Judi show wherever you get podcasts, on our free app, or listen right now:

LOOK: 20 Fascinating Photos From the First Modern Olympic Games in 1896 To celebrate the history of international sports cooperation, Stacker took a look back at that groundbreaking event in Athens, when the modern Olympics were born in 1896. Keep reading to learn more about the athletes, spectators, and sports at that iconic event.