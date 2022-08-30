Huge National Cinema Day deals in NJ: Where to get them
I feel like this doesn’t come around very often.
A little something called National Cinema Day is being celebrated by the industry at thousands of movie theaters nationwide. It happens Saturday, Sept. 3. On that day, more than 3,000 theaters across the country and here in New Jersey will be showing movies for no more than three dollars per ticket.
And these aren’t some no-name flophouse movie theaters either. These are major chains like AMC and Regal Cinemas. For participating theaters, this deal will also apply no matter what format a movie as in. 3-D? Still 3 bucks!
Some chains like Cinemark and AMC say they’ll even be offering discounted food at some locations.
The last time you could see a movie for $3 was all the way back in 1982 when the average cost of a ticket in the United States was $2.94. “E.T.” was the big film that year.
Oh, and if you want some fun, here’s a handy site that tells you what the average cost of a movie was in the year you were born.
National Cinema Day is celebrating this year’s big return to in-person movie watching after the pandemic derailed the industry. Stay tuned to see if it becomes an annual event.
Where can you get this National Day Cinema deal in New Jersey?
The few places I spot-checked are all doing it. Places like AMC in Bridgewater, AMC Princeton MarketFair, AMC Hackensack, Cinemark Hazlet, Cinemark Watchung, Cinemark Willowbrook Mall, Regal Cinemas Manahawkin, Regal Cinemas North Brunswick, Regal Cinemas Hamilton.
Every place I checked was all in.
Before you head out for a great movie at an even greater price on Saturday, Sept. 3, just make sure you call ahead or meticulously check that location’s website to make sure they are participating.
In this age of Bidenflation wouldn’t it be great if we could get prices for everything else rolled back to 1982 for just a day?
Opinions expressed in the post above are those of New Jersey 101.5 talk show host Jeff Deminski only.