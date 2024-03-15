Huge food truck rally coming to New Jersey

Hope you’re hungry!

A massive food truck rally will take place Saturday, June 8.

Better news: The event is free.

The festival is a day-long event that promises an immersive experience into the rich tapestry of cultures that make up the county’s population. Oh, and lots of food.

The food truck rally is a highlight of the event, featuring an array of international cuisines served up by local vendors. The tantalizing smells and flavors will draw crowds eager to sample dishes from around the world, turning the park into a bustling marketplace of taste and gastronomic adventure.

Artisans and crafters will display their works, offering insights into their creative processes through live art demonstrations. These heritage crafters are the heart of the festival, bringing generations of skill and passion to the forefront, allowing visitors to engage with and learn about different cultural artifacts and traditions.

For those who appreciate a good brew, the Biergarten will serve a selection of beers, providing a relaxed atmosphere for festival-goers to unwind and socialize.

Meanwhile, children’s activities will ensure that the youngest visitors are entertained, making the festival a family-friendly event.

Where is the food truck rally happening?

This will be part of the Mercer County Cultural Festival on Saturday, June 8, at Mercer County Park in West Windsor.

It’s the 12th annual festival and it has grown in popularity to the point that the festival is limiting the number of vendor applications this year.

If you’re interested in being a vendor, either for food or for crafts, you need to fill out an application and submit by April 1.

