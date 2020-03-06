Howell police manhunt for Pizza Hut robber on Route 9

HOWELL — Police were using dogs and a drone to look for a man who tried to rob a Pizza Hut on Friday morning.

The would-be robber, armed with a handgun that may have been a toy, ran away after he was confronted by a restaurant employee, police said.

The man, who was unable to steal anything, ran south on Kent Road after holding up the restaurant on Route 9 South, police said. The man may have reached the rear entrance to Village Square strip mall, police said.

The robber was described as an unshaven man in his 30s, standing 5 feet 8 inches and wearing dark clothing.

The area was shut down while police searched with dogs but the street was reopened by 2 p.m. Local schools also were placed on alert.

Police said that they have identified two people of interest and said that they do not believe there was a threat to the public.

EDITOR'S NOTE: This article has been updated to include developing information.

Sergio Bichao is deputy digital editor at New Jersey 101.5. Send him news tips: Call 609-359-5348 or email sergio.bichao@townsquaremedia.com.