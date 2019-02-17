Howell cop hurt in head-on crash goes home, driver questioned

HOWELL — A police officer injured in a head on collision on Friday was released from a hospital on Saturday.

Lawrence Cohen, 62, of Howell drove into oncoming traffic on Manassa Road around 4:15 p.m. and straight in into a police vehicle driven by Patrolman John Woolley, according to Howell police spokesman Sgt. John Lopez.

Woolley suffered a "significant injury" to his foot and cuts to his face in the crash and was treated at Jersey Shore University Medical Center, Lopez said.

Cohen told police he does not know how he wound up in the opposite lane of traffic. Police said he did not appear to have been under the influence of drugs or alcohol, but he did submit to a blood test.

He may be ticketed for not staying in his own lane, Lopez said.

Lopez asked anyone with information about the incident to call 732-938-4575, ext. 2629.

