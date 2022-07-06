How you can join Kevin Smith at the NJ premiere of ‘Clerks III’

It’s been 28 years since the release of the movie “Clerks,” which was written, directed, and produced by the legendary Kevin Smith.

Kevin Smith Hosts Premiere Week Screening Of SYFY's "Deadly Class" With Cast Getty Images loading...

He even starred in the movie as his famous character “Silent Bob” alongside Jason Mewes, as the dynamic duo “Jay and Silent Bob”.

Comic Book Men Jay And Silent Bob Cosplay Guinness Book Of World Records Event Dave Kotinsky loading...

Fans had to wait 12 years for the release of “Clerks II” as Kevin Smith was too busy building an empire with “Mallrats”, “Chasing Amy”, Dogma”, “Jay and Silent Bob Strike Back”, and “Jersey Girl”.

Now here we are, 16 years later, and we’re about to be brought back to where it all started with Dante and Randall at the Quick Stop, which they can assure you, they’re open!

Kevin Smith was born in Red Bank and raised in Highlands and he’s coming back to his roots for the “Clerks III: The Convenience Tour” event happening at the Count Basie Center for the Arts in Red Bank on September 4.

So what exactly does that mean? You’ll get to watch the new “Clerks III” movie with Kevin Smith in attendance and you’ll get to sit and maybe even chat with him during the post-show Q&A.

Being a fan of Kevin Smith’s movies (“Mallrats” all the way!), this is a really big deal.

Kevin Smith is not your ordinary Hollywood guy. I’ve met him on multiple occasions and you almost forget how famous he actually is. That is how genuine, humble, and authentic he is.

Producer Kristen and Kevin Smith Producer Kristen and Kevin Smith loading...

If you have the opportunity to attend this show, I highly recommend it.

Tickets go on sale Friday, July 8 at 10 a.m. and they range in price starting at $30. There is a limit to 4 tickets per mailing address according to The Baise.

If you can’t make the Red Bank show, Smith will also be making his way to the Keswick Theatre in Glenside, PA on Wednesday, September 7, and also the Beacon Theatre in New York City on Friday, September 9.

“Clerks III” was primarily filmed in Monmouth County shortly after Kevin Smith brought his Mooby’s pop-up restaurant to Red Bank.

If you’re unfamiliar with Mooby’s, it’s a fictional fast-food restaurant that is a recurring feature in Kevin Smith’s movies.

You don’t need to be a fan of Kevin Smith to appreciate his style of comedic films.

“Clerks III” is one we’ve all been waiting for. You can watch the trailer here:

