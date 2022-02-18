How would you answer these tough NJ Would You Rather questions?

By now you’ve surely heard of the Would You Rather game. A choice between two things, both often but not always highly undesirable, sometimes thought-provoking, sometimes weird, sometimes funny.

Such as would you rather be using the toilet and find a snake had slithered up into the bowl through the sewer system or a rat had slithered up into the bowl through the sewer system?

There are websites filled with these questions. Apps filled with these questions. Even board games.

A fairly new Friday night game we sometimes play to give away prizes is based on this and is called What Would Kylie Do? Our producer and friend Kylie Moore is given a series of these questions before a show and has to secretly write down her answers. Come game time callers hear the questions and guess what she picked to win.

This is our Friday night game for February 18. It’s always available after the fact (as is everything) through our D&D On Demand on our app.

So I was thinking about these today and came up with some New Jersey-inspired Would You Rather questions. Here are seven for you to answer, then you can see the ongoing results as more people vote to see if most would agree with you. Remember no right or wrong, just difficult choices. Have fun!

Opinions expressed in the post above are those of New Jersey 101.5 talk show host Jeff Deminski only.

You can now listen to Deminski & Doyle — On Demand! Hear New Jersey’s favorite afternoon radio show any day of the week. Download the Deminski & Doyle show wherever you get podcasts, on our free app, or listen right now:

NJ Diners that are open 24/7

2021 NJ property taxes: See how your town compares Find your municipality in this alphabetical list to see how its average property tax bill for 2021 compares to others. You can also see how much the average bill changed from 2020. For an interactive map version, click here. And for the full analysis by New Jersey 101.5, read this story.