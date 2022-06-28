How will we stay awake? Dave Matthews in NJ 3 times this summer (Opinion)

Consider this like a surgeon general’s warning. Only I’m not a surgeon general and don’t take it too seriously.

Repeated exposure to Dave Matthews live could impair your ability to operate heavy machinery or drive safely, may cause marked drowsiness.

I mean you mellow out seeing him once, OK. Twice in one summer is as chill as it gets. But three times? I’m sorry DMB fans, but for me that’s like downing Xanax with too much Jack.

But for those who can stay awake, he will perform in the Garden State three times in one summer. Dave Matthews Band plays PNC Bank Arts Center in Holmdel on June 29. Then back-to-back shows on July 15 and 16 at Freedom Mortgage Pavilion in Camden. You can get two-day passes for those if you’re a diehard. If that doesn’t help you sleep July 17 away I don’t know what will.

Pilgrimage Music & Cultural Festival 2021 - Day 2 Getty Images for Pilgrimage Musi loading...

Many know of New Jersey’s “Maggie’s Law,” which carries criminal penalties for sleep-deprived drivers who cause deadly crashes. Few know of New Jersey’s “Matthews’ Law,” which carries criminal penalties for deadly crashes caused by DMB fans falling asleep at the wheel leaving concerts. (OK, no, but it should).

Hey, call me a hater, it’s all in good fun. At least I’m spreading the word, right? They’ve just never been for me. But then I’m not enamored with most any jam band. Phish. Dead and Company. Just never my thing.

I’ll never be accused of being the coolest guy in any room. A good friend of mine has more than once called me a “stress ball” and she’s a huge DMB fan. If she were a doctor and Dave Matthews Band a drug she would prescribe me some.

Unfortunately, I guess I’m allergic.

Opinions expressed in the post above are those of New Jersey 101.5 talk show host Jeff Deminski only.

