In a world where we see more and more people bullied out of jobs and opportunities because the thought police will label anything and everything racist and bigoted, it’s refreshing to see a courageous man stand up and fight back.

This time it was a NJ group who proclaims to be all about inclusion and education, picking on a local school board member for comments they choose to label offensive. The group is the Council on American Islamic Relations. They’re latest target: Toms River School Board member Dan Leonard. First a little context about CAIR…

CAIR was named a terrorist group by a middle eastern nation in 2014.

CAIR was named an unindicted terror co-conspirator by the US Government in 2007.

CAIR settled a libel lawsuit in 2004, which essentially said that it’s not libelous to talk about CAIR as a group, which apologizes for and has historical ties to terrorism.

The ties to terror organizations and known terrorists is not debatable. CAIR is far from a ‘civil rights’ advocacy group. They are a group of bullies who do their best to put down patriots who have the courage to stand up to clear America-haters like Rashida Tlaib and Ilham Omar. And what’s worse is they are so sinister that they will twist words and troll school board members in order to ruin careers of people who don’t back their agenda.

Well, thanks to the courage of one Army veteran, who fought the terrorists during two middle eastern tours as a member of the 82nd Airborne, the bullies got a lesson.

Dan Leonard had enough. He refused to resign in the face of propagandists and a complicit media. He attacked a Member of Congress on social media and called her out for her ridiculous protests against our own country. His words may have been more harsh than I would've used, but he’s no bigot. He’s a husband, a dad and a public servant who happens to love his country. He stood up, and the controversy is over.

Please let this be a lesson for all of us. Stand up. Fight back. The cowardly bullies who want to tear down our society can only win if we walk away from the fight and let them win. Just like the school yard bully, one punch typically has them running home in tears. Dan Leonard proved that point in Toms River. Good on you, Dan!

