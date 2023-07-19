How low can you go? Seriously cheap tickets to see Springsteen

If you want to see Bruce Springsteen on sacred Jersey soil, it’s understandable. A Jersey crowd brings the energy and Bruce has always fed off that. Remember the 15-night stand he and E Street did at the Meadowlands in 1999?

There’s always something special about a Jersey show. Yet I’ve heard it said from fellow Bruce fans that his Philadelphia shows give their own special vibe and are always great. The proximity makes sense.

Bruce Springsteen- Marc Metcalfe, Getty Images Bruce Springsteen- Marc Metcalfe, Getty Images loading...

He brings his world tour to Citizens Bank Park in Philadelphia August 16 and 18. And you can get tickets right now for a relative steal. Try under $100.

On secondary market sites like Vivid Seats, I was finding tickets as low as $84 plus fees. And not just one pair. A lot.

Part of what helps is this portion of the tour is happening in large stadiums which means more seats which means less cutthroat pricing. Just for the heck of it I clicked on general admission pit, right in front of the stage. I was expecting to still see those thousands of dollars prices we were seeing in the beginning of the tour but was pleasantly surprised to see tickets for under $500. Suddenly the sting of the dynamic pricing scheme hurt a little less.

Bruce Springsteen And The E Street Band Summer '17 Tour - Sydney Getty Images loading...

Now those were for the August 16 show which is a Wednesday. The Friday night show on August 18 was a little more. I was seeing terrace deck 430 tickets for $118 at the time I’m writing this. So, if you want to see Bruce in the next to best place (New Jersey will always be best) don’t delay.

