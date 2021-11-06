How a trust in judgement at a NJ business led to a very awkward experience

This was a new one for me, and completely unexpected. It just goes to show you never know if what you say will trigger someone.

I recently went to get my haircut. It was a Sunday afternoon, a pretty typical time for many to get a haircut.

I arrive at the location and there's about a 15-minute wait. No big deal, I simply walked the plaza a little bit until it was closer to my turn.

There was only a short wait once I got back. The woman that ended up doing my hair was nice and very quiet... at first.

So I get into the chair and she asks me how I want my haircut done this time around. I tell her, and she gets to work.

Most of the time when I get my haircut, the person doing it likes to start small talk. Not this person, but that's perfectly okay.

She eventually tells me she's going to leave a portion of my hair just a bit longer than the rest because of the way I comb it.

I told her that was fine and that I trust her judgment. Big mistake.

After I said that, she opened up about how I shouldn't trust anyone, not even her. She then proceeded to go off on how people will just stab you in the heart, no matter how well you know them.

At one point, she clenched her fist and popped me in the shoulder, pretending to put a knife through me to make her point that people will stab you when you're least expecting.

Wait, there's more. After she did that the talk about kids came up. From what I was able to tell there was a lot of emotion about being traitors to one another within the family.

Then she proceeded to tell me not to trust my own kids or my wife. I kid you not, this woman was passionate about this.

And of course, this was extremely awkward for me. I had no idea what to say. I mean, all I wanted was a haircut, and here I have this person telling me everyone I know is going to stab me in the heart.

For about 15 minutes this went on, but it felt so much longer. And for one of the few times in my life, I was at a loss for words.

Look, I didn't mean to stir up bad memories for this poor woman. I could tell some painful memories manifested, which was completely unintentional on my part.

And this happened all because I said I trusted her judgment with how she was cutting my hair. This certainly ranks as the most bizarre experience I've had just trying to get a haircut.

So to the woman who was cutting my hair, I just have this to say to you... I'm sorry. If I would've known saying I trust your judgment would've upset you I never would've said it. I never want anyone to relive painful memories, and I guess this incident showed that you don't know what words will cause that vault to open back up.

But as for the haircut? Turned out great.

