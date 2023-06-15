Where can you find the best hot dog in NJ?

🌭 These are the four best hot dog joints in each NJ region, according to Yelp

Barbecue season is upon us in New Jersey. Open a window or take a walk around the neighborhood and you’ll be sure to catch a whiff of what your neighbor is cooking up on the grill.

Of course, one of the main barbecue staples is the hot dog, right? It can be served plain, with mustard, ketchup, sauerkraut, cheese, peppers and onions, and so many other toppings.

So, where can you score the best hot dog in New Jersey? Well, Yelp acknowledged the top four hot dog joints by region: North, Central, and South Jersey, as well as the Jersey Shore.

Do you agree with the choices?

Hank's Franks (Google Streetview) Hank's Franks (Google Streetview) loading...

📌 North Jersey

Hank’s Franks

210 U.S. Highway 46 E., Lodi

Open Monday and Tuesday from 10:30 a.m. to 5 p.m., Wednesday to Friday from 10:30 a.m. to 5:30 p.m., and Saturday from 10:30 a.m. to 2 p.m. Closed Sunday.

Hank’s Franks is described as a classic hot dog stand that only sells hot dogs. No burgers. No fries. Just hot dogs. However, you can score bags of chips, drinks, and classic egg creams.

The most popular topping seems to be potatoes. But there are other toppings to choose from such as hot Italian onions, hot chili, spicy onions, red onions, Texas chili, chili cheese, and more.

The place is small with just a few picnic tables outside.

It is cash only. No credit or debit cards are accepted.

Here is what people on Yelp are saying about Hank’s Franks:

“Best dogs in town. I get the hot Texas chili, and it all goes well together well. My kiddo always mentions how we should have this every evening for dinner haha.”

“Best dirty water dog around HANDS DOWN! It's not the cheapest but it's worth every penny. The owner and the other employees are extremely nice.

Hands down the BEST hotdogs in Jersey! There's a reason why the parking lot has both BMW''s and pickup trucks alike, the food is excellent. The staff is friendly and you get a hometown feel when you come into this small but clean store.”

“This place is CRUCIAL. If you want to understand ethnic New Jerseyan cuisine come here for a piece of history and the mashed potatoes topping.”

Destination Dogs (New Brunswick) Destination Dogs (Facebook) loading...

📌 Central Jersey

Destination Dogs

101 Paterson St., New Brunswick

Open Monday through Friday from 11:30 a.m. to 2 a.m. (next day), and Saturday to Sunday from 12 p.m. to 2 a.m.

Destination Dogs has so many different flavors of gourmet hot dogs to choose from featuring domestic dogs, international dogs, and build-your-own dogs. For the vegetarian, there is also a vegetarian bean and cheese hot dog.

Some of the popular dogs include:

🌭 Chairman of the Boar-D- Italian sausage, pepperoni, marinara, fried cheese curds, parsley

🌭 Nicky Newarker - All beef hot dog, fried potatoes, fried onions and peppers, yellow mustard

🌭 Kansas City Beefs - All beef hot dog, BBQ pulled pork, coleslaw, scallions

🌭 One Bite in Bangkok (Thailand) - Cantonese sausage, Thai cucumber salad, pepper jelly, crushed peanuts, cilantro

🌭 The Gladiator (Italy) - Italian sausage, broccoli rabe, provolone, scallions

There is even an alligator and shrimp hot dog!

For a full menu of hot dogs visit here.

What Yelp customers have to say…

“If you love hotdogs, this is the place for you. Gourmet hotdogs with drink specials! There's even a small parking lot, if you're lucky you don't have to worry about meter parking. The bartenders are super friendly and come check on your frequently to make sure you're good. If they see your drink running low they are on it!”

“The atmosphere at Destination Dogs is doggone delightful, with a cozy indoor seating area and a charming outdoor patio. And the staff is pawsitively wonderful - they're friendly, attentive, and always ready to fetch you anything you need.”

“So if you're in New Brunswick and looking for a place to chow down on some top-notch hot dogs, head to Destination Dogs. It's a real treat for your taste buds, and you don't even need to be a dog lover to enjoy it (though it probably helps).”

The Original Hot Dog Factory (Facebook) The Original Hot Dog Factory (Facebook) loading...

📌 South Jersey

The Original Hot Dog Factory

910 Haddonfield Berlin Rd Suite 3, Voorhees Township

Open Tuesday to Thursday from 11 a.m. to 8 p.m., Friday to Saturday from 11 a.m. to 9 p.m., and Sunday from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. Closed Monday

If your travels take you to South Jersey this summer, be sure to stop by The Original Hot Dog Factory. The BYOB joint offers many different kinds of hot dogs with a variety of toppings to please everyone’s tastes.

You can’t go wrong with the All-American hot dog which is a classic beef dog with ketchup, relish, mustard, and onions.

But, if you’re feeling adventurous, try some of these gourmet dogs:

🌭 Chicago Dog: Beef hot dog topped with tomatoes, pickle spear, sport peppers, sweet relish, onions, mustard, and celery salt on a poppy seed bun.

🌭 Hawaiian Dog: Grilled beef hot dog topped with bacon, cheese, BBQ sauce, grilled onions, and grilled pineapple

🌭 Surf & Turf Dog: Grilled hot dot topped with super lump crab meat, lettuce, tomatoes, and Try Me sauce.

For a full menu of gourmet hot dogs, visit here.

Some Yelp reviews about The Original Hot Dog Factory:

“A must-go to in South Jersey if you want a great hot dog. Well done!”

“The hot dogs were super delicious. The bread is sourced from a local bakery, so it's fresh and the dogs are 100% angus beef. The owner was welcoming and gave us a breakdown of the menu and recommended a few favorites. We ended up going with the Detroit Coney and the Hawaiian Factory with some funnel cake sticks for dessert.”

“Sometimes there's nothing that will hit the spot like a big juicy hot dog and the Original Hot Dog Factory in Voorhees is just the place. The owner is lovely and gently helps navigate the extensive menu of hot dogs, burgers and other treats. The restaurant is clean and the service is perfect.”

Hot Dog Tommy's (Hot Dog Tommy's) Hot Dog Tommy's (Hot Dog Tommy's) loading...

📌 Jersey Shore

Hot Dog Tommy’s

319 Beach Avenue, Cape May

Hot Dog Tommy’s has been a staple in Cape May for years. The walk-up hot dog stand offers a unique collection of topping combos on the dogs. Plus, you can’t miss Tommy with the Hot Dog on his head.

Be prepared for long lines, however. This place is always rocking with customers. But according to the reviews, it’s worth the wait.

Their hours can change depending on the season. It's wise to check their Facebook page for updates.

Some interesting hot dog combos offered include:

🌭 Jersey Slaw Dog: yellow mustard and Miss Mary’s cranberry cole slaw

🌭 Scooby Dog: sour cream, crunchy onions, yellow mustard, and dill relish

🌭 Nor’easter Dog: French fries, secret sauce, cole slaw, and tomatoes

🌭 Summer Shower Dog: mashed potatoes, shredded cheddar cheese, bacon bits, and sour cream

Don’t forget to try the frozen root beer or orange cream!

What people are saying on Yelp:

“The best hot dog stand in the area. Tommy himself is a great guy who loves his business. There is always a long line for his dogs. Tommy told us all about his food and the fact that everything is made by him and the dogs made special. They even have vegan dogs. There is something here for everyone.”

“A must-stop any time we're in Cape May!! The owner is an absolute delight, and the food is always delicious! The menu is extensive with tons of ways to customize your dog or mashed potato bowl. I always get the vegan dog with secret sauce and crispy onions, and my family really loves the mashed potato bowls.”

“There's always a line for this place and I finally know why. The food had us coming back every day of our trip to Cape May. You can choose to make your own hot dogs with a variety of free and premium ($0.70-$1) toppings or choose from their signature hot dogs. “

With so many hot dog joints to choose from in New Jersey, you can't go wrong with a juicy dog with toppings both classic and out-of-the-ordinary!

