Hot and wet in NJ : Storms knock down trees, knock out power

A powerful line of thunderstorms late Wednesday morning left nearly 200,000 utility customers without power on a day when temperatures were expected to climb as high as 90 in parts of South Jersey.

The storms moved east as fast as 90 mph, according a Thunderstorm Warning issued by the National Weather Service.

"We had the instability (heat), the moisture (humidity), and the spark (a weak front) - that's almost always a recipe for severe thunderstorms," New Jersey 101.5 chief meteorologist Dan Zarrow said.

"Today was also New Jersey's first 90-degree day of 2020, with several locations in the southwestern corner of the state hitting that mark. It will remain very warm and very humid through the start of the weekend. And we are facing a few more rounds of thunderstorms, too, although it will be hard to top Wednesday's destructive wind and heavy rain," Zarrow said.

Wind gusts of 89 mph and 87 mph were recorded in Beach Haven and Brick, respectively, according to the National Weather Service.

An image on Twitter posted by Storm Team 4 NY showed a flagpole had been knocked down in Point Pleasant.

Fallen trees blocked Route 130 in Pennsauken Township, Route 47 in Westville and Route 168 in Bellmawr, according to New Jersey Fast Traffic.

Outages as of 3:45 p.m.:

JCP&L:

• 54,776 customers, mostly in Burlington (Pemberton Twp), Hunterdon (East Amwell), Mercer (Hopewell) Monmouth (Millstone, Upper Freehold), Ocean (Brick, Jackson, Lacey, Lakewood, Manchester, Ocean Gate, Plumsted, Toms River)

PSE&G:

• 112,628 customers, mostly in Burlington (Cinnaminson, Eastampton, Edgewater Park, Evesham, Lumberton, Palmyra, Pemberton Twp and Southampton),Camden (Camden, Cherry Hill, Haddon, Haddonfield), Gloucester (West Deptford) and Mercer (Ewing, Hamilton Hopewell, Lawrence)

Atlantic City Electric:

• 17,348 customers, mostly in Atlantic (Galloway), Burlington (Evesham), Camden (Berlin Boro, Berlin Twp and Voorhees), Gloucester (Glassboro) and Ocean (Stafford)

“PSE&G has sufficient crews available today and through the night to respond to any service interruptions that may occurs," Jack Bridges, PSE&G’s vice president for Electric Operations, said in a written statement.

