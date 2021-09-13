Hospital workers resigning over forced vaccine (Opinion)

Over the last couple of weeks, we’ve taken frantic phone calls from healthcare workers who face the prospect of losing their job if they don’t get the COVID vaccine. We can hear the pain and anguish in your voices.

Many have spent years in their profession caring for people in hospitals and other healthcare settings. These are not stupid or ignorant people. Many of them are highly educated and have made a rational decision to not get vaccinated against COVID-19. Many of them are healthy and take their health and their body's autonomy seriously.

This is the greatest assault on the American public by our own governments that I can remember in my lifetime.

In the name of doing good and wiping out a unique new virus, the government has turned its power, instead of treating people like human beings, to treating people like prisoners.

Just this weekend a New York State hospital announced they will no longer be delivering babies because too many of their maternity employees have resigned rather than take the COVID-19 vaccine.

Now that the vaccine mandates have moved from just healthcare workers to anyone who works in a company with over 100 employees, the threat is even more widespread and real. Many people who’ve gotten the shot have also come down with COVID-19.

Also, many people who’ve gotten the vaccine have come down with serious side effects and debilitating symptoms. Yet still the media and the authorities claimed that it’s a “pandemic of the unvaccinated."

Many people are realizing the shot is not working as they promised and it’s not worth the risk to them to take it. So, the real threat, in my humble opinion, is not from this new virus but this new tact from the government to force people to do something to their own bodies that they don’t want.

The even more dangerous virus is the mindset among the public that this is OK!

The post above reflects the thoughts and observations of New Jersey 101.5 talk show host Dennis Malloy. Any opinions expressed are Dennis Malloy's own.