Homicide in Millville: Bridgeton man shot in the head dies
The Cumberland County Prosecutor's Office says a man who was shot in the head late last month has died from his injuries.
Prosecutor Jennifer Webb-McRae says 28-year-old Dominick Hull, of Bridgeton, was shot in the head at the Carlton House Apartment complex on Cedar Street in Millville on Thursday, June 24.
Following the shooting, Hull spent a week listed in extremely critical condition at Cooper Hospital in Camden. He died from his injuries on Thursday.
What was a shooting investigation is now a homicide and authorities are asking for your help as they try to find the person who pulled the trigger. The Millville Police Department and the Cumberland County Prosecutor's Office are asking for any tips or information; call (856) 825-7010. Anonymous tips can be submitted online.