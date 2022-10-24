Homicide detectives investigating deadly Trenton, NJ fire
TRENTON — The circumstances of a fire over the weekend that left a 57-year-old man dead are under investigation, according to the Mercer County Prosecutor's Office.
Authorities identified the victim as Brian Wharton, of Trenton.
Firefighters responded to the blaze at a home on the first block of Summer Street after midnight on Sunday. Prosecutors said that after extinguishing the flames, the fire crews found Wharton's body on the first floor of the home. Wharton had been staying at the residence.
Along with Trenton police, detectives from the Mercer County Homicide Task Force were called to the scene to investigate.
"The circumstances surrounding the fire and the death are under investigation," the MCPO said in a statement.
Rick Rickman is a reporter for New Jersey 101.5. You can reach him at richard.rickman@townsquaremedia.com
