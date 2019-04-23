Homes in NJ — and Northeast — least likely to be burglarized

A new report from the security website asecurelife.com shows New Jersey ranked as the No. 9 state with the fewest home break-ins this year.

The website's data coordinator, Sage Singleton, says they looked at FBI data.

"The states with the fewest break ins per capita happens to be on the east coast," Singleton said.

New York came in No. 1 as the safest state from burglaries. Pennsylvania was ranked No. 7.

Sage speculates that the high number of high-rise apartments in the east tend to make them more resistant to break-ins.

Their advice about deterring burglars?

"Get to know your neighbors. Lock your doors and windows. Don't keep your valuables in plain sight."

And make your residence look occupied — even when it's not.

Joe Cutter is the afternoon news anchor on New Jersey 101.5