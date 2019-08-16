Holy cows (and alpacas)! Animals escape from NJ farm Friday

It was quite the scene: Five alpacas and three cows wandering down a road in Egg Harbor Township on Friday morning.

Officers with the help of the owners of the animals corralled the group just before 11 a.m. near the high tension wires on Tremont Avenue, according to Lt. Michael Finnerty

Owner Heather Ailie Cooper wrote in the comment section of the Scan Atlantic City Facebook page that the animals all belonged to her. She said the alpacas led the way off her home on Ivins Avenue, in the Cardiff section of Little Egg Harbor, which is home to Farm Critter Haven.

Farm Critter Have is a vegan animal sanctuary Cooper runs with her mother.

"Then the cattle got out and thought all that pretty grass on the power lines that no one ever mows looks delicious! Out they went! Good things they’re all good babies and follow easily," Cooper wrote.

She said that the tan llama in a picture posted to the Scan Atlantic City Facebook page is pregnant.

"We rescued them only four months ago from less than wonderful living conditions and they’re really coming around to people," Cooper wrote. "They came from a large herd of 60 alpaca that dropped down to only these 5 alpaca within 5 years due to improper care."

