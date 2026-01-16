We hardly had a chance to say goodbye to Christmas when suddenly, Valentines Day was taking over the retail landscape. But even before that, valentine candy deals started showing up in stores.

It's much like how Halloween candy deals begin to show up when it's still August, or when Christmas sales begin during the month of September. What's the rush?

Personally, I don't feel we should rush holidays such as Thanksgiving or Christmas since that time of year goes incredibly fast to begin with. And to remind us of Halloween when it's still summer is just wrong.

However, I do believe there should be an exception for the winter season when it comes to rushing the holidays. Let's look at Valentines day, for example.

Rushing the "other" holidays

Yes, we start seeing Valentines day deals everywhere just as Christmas ends, but I personally think this is OK. I also think it's OK for us to rush Saint Patrick's Day and Easter.

But why? Why do we want to rush the hype of these particular holidays but not the others? Well, the answer is quite simple.

A bright spot during a cold, dark season

Let's face it, most of us in New Jersey can't wait for winter to be over. After the Christmas holiday rush, it's just cold and dark. And, time tends to feel like it moves slower this time of year as a result.

Rushing the arrival of the holidays helps us psychologically get through the coldest and darkest time of year. It's something to look forward to and helps us keep our minds on something exciting while we await the arrival of spring.

Speaking of spring, that's why I think it's OK to also rush the arrival of Easter. Once we get there, then we've made it to the brighter and warmer season once again.

First rush, then slow it down

Once that weather warms up and the days are longer, we can go back to slowing it down and not rushing the holidays in New Jersey. But when it's just cold and miserable? Yeah, absolutely move quick.

The above post reflects the thoughts and observations of New Jersey 101.5 weekend host & content contributor Mike Brant. Any opinions expressed are his own.